BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Public Schools will be closed on Friday for the funeral of two officers killed in the line of duty last week, according to a post from the superintendent.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed after police said they were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road for a possible domestic violence situation between two brothers. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded.

Bristol police said Iurato returned fire, shooting 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher in the throat, killing him. His brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher, was injured.

A joint funeral for the officers will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Rentschler Field on Silver Lane in East Hartford.

Calling hours for Hamzy will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Lyceum located at 181 Main St. in Terryville.