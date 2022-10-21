BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — For those who were not able to make it to Rentschler field Friday for the funeral of two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty, gathering spaces around Bristol gave them a chance to pay their respects.

“I think I have been crying all week long,” Phyllis Whyte said as she sat with her husband, Liam, watching the funeral from the Bristol Community Senior Center.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alec Hamzy were ambushed while responding to 911 call Oct. 12 in Bristol. A third policeman, Officer Alec Iurato, was wounded.

A large group gathered at the center to honor the officers. In the dining room, photos of the officers sat beside flowers and a blue light.

Jason Krueger, the senior center’s assistant director, said it felt obligated to be open on Friday for those who needed a meal and a space to mourn.

“It’s always somewhere else, and now that it’s hit home, it’s almost surreal and unbelievable,” he said.

The center’s craft group made blue ribbons to sell, with donations going to the Bristol Police Department.

“There’s no way to give them all of the respect that they deserved, other than to pray for them, to pray for their families and to never forget what they did for us,” Liam Whyte said