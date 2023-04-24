WASHINGTON (WTNH) — President Joe Biden and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona honored a Bristol High School teacher Monday for being a finalist for the national teacher of the year award.

Carolyn Kielma, who teaches science, was nominated in January and won the Connecticut Teacher of the Year honor in October.

The Bidens praised the profession.

“As I’ve traveled this country, I visited some pretty amazing programs where parents and teachers are working hand-in-hand to help kids overcome challenges and make our schools better for everyone,” First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said.

The president showed his appreciation.

“So, I want to stand by saying to every teacher here today, and every teacher across the country, thank you, thank you, thank you, and I mean it,” he said.

A teacher from Oklahoma walked home with the national award.