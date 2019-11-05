Bristol to host Stock Our Shelters initiative during Election Day

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Bristol is hoping to encourage others to give back this Election Day.

They’re hosting a Stock Our Shelters initiative to support the winter operations for the city’s most vulnerable populations.

Volunteers have set up barrels for food donations at local polling places. Voters can also make cash or check donations to the United Way.

Organizers say last year’s Election Day collected over $6,000.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.