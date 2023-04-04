HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx woman is behind bars after trying to get a bank check worth $38,510.62, with a stolen credit card.

Friday, March 31, around 2 p.m., Nicole D. Federici, 56, from Bronx, NY, was arrested by South Windsor Police Department, after they received reports of a fraud in progress.

Federici attempted to get a bank check for $38,510.62 and $5000 in cash from Webster Bank, located at 1695 Ellington Road, according to police.

When the officers arrived, they found that Federici was in possession of a fake Connecticut driver’s license, and a fraudulent credit card, both under another person’s name.

Federici was taken into custody and processed and held on a $100,000 surety bond.

She appeared in Manchester Superior Court on April 3, at 9 a.m.