MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A bucket truck stuck on traffic light wires closed a road in Manchester Thursday morning.

According to Manchester police, the incident occurred around 8 a.m.

Pleasant Valley Road from Buckland Street to the I-84 on-ramp is closed.

Police said it may be a lengthy closure and urge motorists to seek alternate routes.

See our live traffic map here.

Stay with News 8 for updates