ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bullet shot during target practice ended up hitting a house on another street, going through a wall and striking a vase, according to Rocky Hill police.

The house was shot at about 1 p.m. Sunday on New Britain Avenue near Cobey Road, according to officers. The bullet had been shot from a property on France Street.

The shooter was doing target practice at the time, according to police. No further information, including if anyone will be charged, were immediately available from officials.