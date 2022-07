Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. (Getty)

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bullet went through a child’s bed frame inside a Newington home Wednesday night.

Newington police said the bullet entered the bedroom of the 9-year-old child and traveled through their bed frame.

The incident happened around 11 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newington Police at 860-666-8445.