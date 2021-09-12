Bullets fired on Zion St. strikes man inside home in Hartford

Hartford

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bullets fired outside on Zion Street in Hartford struck a man inside his home Sunday morning.

Officers responded to 325 Zion Street around 9:25 a.m. on a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers located a male in his 50s suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was inside of his home at the time of the shooting. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the shots appeared to have come from outside the home. There is no word regarding suspects at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hartford

