Burglars hit Newington landscaping company twice in five days; PD searching for suspect with distinctive tattoo

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Burglaries are plaguing the suburbs of Hartford. We are being told there were several others this weekend in Newington. One of the suspects left a big clue on the security cameras.

Security cameras are so commonplace lately and police have told us they do help catch lawbreakers.

A video released to News 8 from a landscaping company in Newington shows items being stolen from their vehicles in the company parking lot twice in the past five days.

Among the items stolen, a drone worth about a thousand dollars.

The owner of the company told News 8 police told him the blue Mercedes in the video was stolen out of East Hartford and used in other thefts in Newington.

On the way back to the getaway car, the camera captured images of one of the suspects, which clearly showed a distinctive tattoo on the left forearm.

If you recognize the tattoo or have any information on the incident, call Newington Police.