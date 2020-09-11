Burlington business fighting its way through second pandemic

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a rough ride for a lot of businesses during the pandemic, but imagine being one who can say it survived a second pandemic?

Hogan’s Cider Mill in Burlington is entering its 108th pressing season and can say this pandemic falls in a long list of things it has overcome.

“There’s been two world wars, this is the second pandemic, there’s been a Great Depression, there’s been a lot going on in the world,” said Theresa Clifford Dunlop.

She and her husband, Chet Dunlop, bought the family business 29 years ago.

The cider mill opened in 1912 after previously being a farm. In the past 100 years, it has provided regular and hard cider to its customers.

Gearing up for the pressing season ahead, a truckload delivered Friday will soon be turned into about 120 gallons of cider.

“We’ll slide this underneath the press, then the press lifts up and the juice squeezes out into our basin and into our refrigerators,” Chet explained.

The cider mill not only has a store on the property to buy bottles of hard and regular cider, but the pair also opened up a taproom where patrons can enjoy the cider on the historic property.

In fact, last year they opened an indoor taproom after Connecticut passed legislation allowing them to serve customers on the property. Since the pandemic, they’ve transitioned to an outdoor taproom where people can enjoy the family recipe, of course, socially distanced.