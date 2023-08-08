BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Burlington & Canton Animal Control are searching for cattle who have been on the loose since Monday.

The animal control office warned residents who live in the area surrounding George Washington Turnpike, Angela’s Way, Perry Drive, and Taine Mountain of the three bulls who are on the loose.

A worker from the animal control office told News 8 that the cattle were being loaded into a trailer when they escaped. They were last spotted going into a wooded area near Taine Mountain and Perry Drive.

The animal control office said they are working with owners to locate and return the cattle home.

Residents who spot the cattle are reminded to not approach them as they are not as docile or cooperate as cows and can be easily scared. They also ask that you call Animal Control Officer Meskun at (860)960-6600 or the Burlington Police Department at (860) 673-4856 immediately.