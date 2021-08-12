Burlington firefighter dies after fire at historic New Hartford building earlier this week

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Burlington firefighter injured in a building blaze in New Hartford earlier this week has died, officials confirmed to News 8 Thursday.

Colin McFadden, a 26-year-old firefighter/EMT from Burlington, became suddenly ill and experienced a medical emergency while fighting a large fire at the historic New Hartford House overnight Tuesday.

He was brought to John Dempsey Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition. During his care and treatment, McFadden’s medical team discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that caused the sudden illness.

Officials said McFadden was a six-year veteran of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

Governor Ned Lamont has ordered US and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered at half-staff in McFadden’s honor.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who responded early Tuesday morning to a tragic fire out of a courageous sense of duty and compassion to protect the lives of others. This is a terrible reminder of the dangers that firefighters put themselves in each time they respond to an emergency. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.”

Governor Ned Lamont

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

