A bus full of rescue dogs broke down in Hartford on its way to Canada. (Courtesy: Melissa Miller-Cahill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford.

The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke down, according to a volunteer with the rescue. The bus won’t be working again until a new transmission arrives Wednesday.

The 25 adult male rescue dogs have already been adopted out to families in Canada, but the rescue is asking for volunteers to come to Nelcon Towing and Recovery to help until the new part shows up.

Those looking to help can call Myron Badger, the director of Barking Mad Animal Rescue, at (409) 457-8158.