HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot more than Broadway is coming to the Bushnell Theater in Hartford this week.

The entertainment venue says they’re launching a digital stage for local artists.

It will also entertain guests before the show.

You can see those local acts perform before the show of the night on the video screens on the outside of the building.

Some of the local talent that will be featured are the “Sonia Plumb Dance Company,” “Air Temple Arts,” and some children’s performances.