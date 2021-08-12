Bushnell Theater requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test; masks required regardless of vaccination status

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Visitors to the Bushnell Theater in Hartford will now need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to see a show in the venue.

“We are thrilled to welcome back audiences for the return of live performance at The Bushnell. Because creating a healthy and safe environment for our patrons, volunteers, staff, crew, and artists is our number one priority, we are implementing the following policies:”

Patrons will need to be fully vaccinated…in order to be permitted to attend events at The Bushnell. Proof of vaccination, along with an acceptable form of ID, and a valid ticket for the performance will be required at the time of entry. Entry will be denied to patrons who do not provide the documentation as required.

Patrons may display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy.

The government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport, is required by all patrons 18 years and older. Patrons younger than 18 may use a government-issued photo ID or school photo ID. Patrons under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the above requirements.

The only exceptions are: patrons under the age of 12, who must be accompanied by an adult that meets the above vaccination requirements; or patrons who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical exception or a sincerely held religious belief.

Patrons who are not able to be vaccinated…must provide, instead of evidence of vaccination, proof of one of the following: negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time, or negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

Masks are also required in the venue regardless of vaccination status, except when eating and drinking in designated areas.

For more information on the Bushnell’s policies visit their website.

The above policies apply to all live performances and events at The Bushnell through Oct. 31, 2021.

