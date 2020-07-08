CT’s business leaders to urge employees to respond to 2020 Census Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz announced the new ’10/10 for Ten’ campaign to encourage residents to respond to the 2020 Census.

This Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. businesses will be asking employees to go online and take 10 minutes to respond to the census. The amount of people your state reports in the census count determines whether companies can decide to expand their business, which means jobs. It also determines the amount of federal money a state can receive.

So far, around 65% of Connecticut has responded, which is higher than the national rate, which is at nearly 62%. However, big cities in the state, such as Hartford, are very behind, with around 40% of people responding. So, the push is on.

Eva Bunnell from the Census Bureau said census workers will be visiting food distribution sites to help people respond to the census.

Also, beginning July 23, census workers will be knocking on doors in Hartford, East Hartford, and West Hartford. They will be wearing masks and trained in safety and health.

As you can imagine in a pandemic, being a census taker is complicated. Health officials said because Connecticut’s COVID-19 numbers are low, they said it’s safe to have folks in the field.

People are able to answer questions online, over the phone or in writing.

To take the 2020 Census online, click here.