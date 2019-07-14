Busy summer night in Hartford Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–All sorts of characters stepping out for a good time in Hartford Saturday night, and Mayor Luke Bronin welcomed them all.

“I think this is a chance for every Hartford resident to take pride in their city to go enjoy any one of these events. It’s also a chance for tens of thousands of people to rediscover their capital city. “ Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

Spiderman and some “Super” friends came for ConnectiCon; a convention for anime and comic book fans and gamers.

“I love it,” Jessy Hart said. “There’s nothing better than walking in the streets of Hartford in complete costume and just seeing the reactions of people.”

People in other uniforms drew great reactions from more than 5,000 soccer fans at a sold out Dillon Stadium. It was the first home game for the Hartford Athletic soccer team.

Mayor Bronin said, “You can feel the energy and the excitement out there in here I think it’s a great thing for the city of Hartford.”

Mayor Bronin says all these different crowds are great for Hartford, too.

“This is one of the busiest days in this city in decades,” he said.

And busy means big business, like at Hartford’s Food Truck Festival.

“It’s probably one of the highest grossing nights for my business. I count on it every year,” Chuck Simmons said.

Spidey senses he’s spent big bucks in Hartford.

A person portraying Spider Man said, “I went absolutely broke here this weekend. Whole paycheck spent here.”

Those were just some of the events where people got a kick out of Hartford Saturday night. There was more going on, too…

This comes after a tough week in Hartford with several shootings. We’re told some police officers worked extra shifts and doubletime to make sure things were peaceful.

