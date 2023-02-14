NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Valentine’s Day and the days leading up to it can be some of the busiest of the year for florists.

Darcie Depase owns Rae’s Florist on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington. It was a bustling Tuesday morning in the shop, preparing pick-up and delivery orders.

“I don’t think you can ever be quite prepped enough,” Depase said.

Behind Mother’s Day, the shop sees its second-highest volume of orders on Valentine’s Day.

“We were here late last night, just trying to get it done,” Depase said. “Between the few days, probably a couple of hundred orders.”

Supply chain problems last year caused issues for the business. This year, Depase decided to stick to mainly roses, a holiday favorite. She told News 8 they ordered a couple of thousand roses to fulfill orders, with some customers ordering as many as four dozen roses for one arrangement.

“Every year,” a customer said. “Roses, red roses.”

Shops like Rae’s Florist are open all year round — a reminder you can show someone special that you care, holiday or not.