Busy weekend expected on the slopes after days of freezing temps

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A couple of days of below-freezing temperatures allowed Connecticut ski areas to “fire up” the snow guns.

“I’m not a summer person,” said East Hartford resident Jack Biessman. “I’ve been waiting all year to get back on skis.”

As far as Biessman is concerned, bitter temps and sunshine make the perfect day.

“Snow and blue sky and sunshine, that’s it for me,” said Biessman.

Biessman lives in East Hartford now, but the Vermont native has been a ski instructor since he was a boy.

“This is my season. It’s been my season since 1964,” said Biessman.

With temperatures consistently cold enough for man-made snow to hold up, Connecticut’s ski season is off to a strong start at Mount Southington.

“We have great conditions right now, which is good, and we have a really good forecast next week rolling into the holiday,” said Jay Dougherty, General Manager, Mount Southington.

And that machine-made snow is more durable than the snow in your yard, so it can hold up when temps spike in the weeks ahead.

“It’s actually like a little tiny ball of ice, so it stays a lot longer than a snow flake,” said Dougherty.

Weather-wise, the upcoming week looks ideal for the slopes.

But not everybody is as advanced as our friend, Jack. Nicole and Liam Cain are practicing in Southington before heading off to Vermont.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in the snow at all, so we figured we’d get a warm-up and this is nice and close by,” said Nicole Cain, Deep River.

The season runs through March, so whether you’re a beginner or more advanced, you have plenty of time to sharpen your skills.