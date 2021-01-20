Cake4Kids bakes extra special birthday cakes for Connecticut kids in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Think back to your birthday as a kid. You’re surrounded by family, friends, presents, and of course, birthday cake.

Now, imagine not being able to blow out your candles and make that special birthday wish. Unfortunately, that’s the reality for many children.

That’s why one Wethersfield woman has made it her mission to make sure kids in need get an extra special birthday cake.

Jaclyn Dougan helped bring Cake4Kids to Connecticut. The national organization, which was founded in California back in 2010, bakes and delivers birthday treats to underserved children on their special day.

“It just shows them that someone is thinking about them,” Dougan said. “They get to request whatever kind of cake they want.”

The cakes are even delivered to group homes, domestic violence shelters and homeless shelters.

In November 2020, Cake4Kids made its way to Connecticut, rolling out in Hartford. Dougan now heads the local chapter.

“It’s definitely very rewarding. Just a reminder that sometimes it’s the simple things in life that we kind of take for granted.”

She and her fellow volunteers bake in their own kitchens and personalize each cake with a whole lot of love.

“We just want to make sure that child is getting a cake that’s individual to them on their special day. My wish for them is that we can expand throughout Connecticut and serve all of those kids.”

More information about volunteering or donating can be found online.