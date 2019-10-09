Calhoun named in lawsuit against USJ for sex-discrimination

FILE – In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Jim Calhoun, men’s basketball coach for the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn., accepts the best coach award at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Calhoun has been accused of sexual discrimination by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division III school where he now works. Jaclyn Piscitelli filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Oct. 9 in U.S. District Court against the school, which began admitting men in 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(WTNH) — A former Associate Athletic Director of the University of Saint Joseph has filed a sex-discrimination lawsuit to the university, claiming the athletic department had become a “boys club”.

USJ Men’s Basketball coach Jim Calhoun was one of the many department members mentioned in the lawsuit.

Jaclyn Piscitelli submitted the lawsuit Tuesday, months after she was fired from her job for reasons not specified.

The lawsuit claims the issues started developing after the university started accepting and enrolling male students back in fall of 2018, which led to “the hiring of coaching staff for these new men’s teams.”

The lawsuit names several incidents the plaintiff says she went through, which includes being told to clean up spilled food after, with Calhoun stating “that if he made such a mess at home, his wife would clean up after him.”

Other incidents include being ignored, facing hostility, and working constantly with little time off, “at one point working 23 consecutive days.”

According to the lawsuit, Piscitelli expressed her concerns to the university’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Ken Bedini, numerous times last academic year.

“We have received and are reviewing the lawsuit. The University of Saint Joseph takes compliance with all matters relating to Title IX very seriously. The University does not comment on pending litigation.” University of Saint Joseph

