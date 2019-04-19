Caller threatens Stop & Shop workers with AK-47

WHETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A scare at the Stop & Shop in Wethersfield, that resulted in police breaking up the picket line after someone called in a threat to the workers on Thursday evening.

Officers said the caller said he wanted to shoot the strikers with an AK-47.

All of the workers were brought into the store for safety and the store was closed for the rest of the night.

No one was hurt. Police are still trying to figure out where the call came from.

