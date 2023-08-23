HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A camp stopping by Hartford this week teaches its students about architecture and other issues by using hip hop.

“This model was made from Nas, we analyze the lyrics he spoke about,” said Renee Whiteley, the program director of the Hip Hop Architecture Camp, as she showed off a project. “We analyze the lyrics he spoke about. A lot of time rappers speak about architecture, building communities. We analyze each word and what they say and translate it into frozen music.”

The camp tries to get underrepresented children into urban planning — via hip hop culture.

This year’s design challenge is to build a skate park in memory of Tyre Nichols, a Black man beaten to death by Memphis police officers earlier this year.

By the end of camp, students will film a music video showcasing what they learned.