Candlelight vigil being held to remember South Windsor mom killed in domestic violence incident in May

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — During this Domestic Violence Awareness Month, South Windsor community members are coming together to remember a mother whose life prosecutors say was taken by her husband.

Jessica Edwards was last seen on Mother’s Day of this year, her first and last with her seven-month-old son Jayden. She was reported missing from her home the following day and a two-week search ensued for her around the state before her body was found in a wooded area in East Hartford.

Police arrested her husband, Tahj Hutchinson, who confessed to killing Edwards and admitted in court papers there was a lot of arguing and fighting leading up to her death.

Thursday’s vigil is focused on Edwards’ life and also helping other women and men who may be in abusive relationships to get out.

“She was murdered by her spouse and that was heartbreaking on so many levels because she wanted to be a respiratory therapist and she wanted to help people. Here we are in the midst of a pandemic and you have an individual who wants to take the risk and put her life at risk to help save others,” said State Sen. Saud Anwar, (D) East Hartford.

Several domestic violence agencies in attendance at the vigil said help begins with one phone call, where they will immediately ask if you are safe and proceed from there. They do not want another person involved in an aggressive relationship to be injured or killed.

They are hoping Edwards’ life may save others in relationships where domestic violence is present.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can go directly to CTSafeConnect.org or call or text (888) 774-2900.