Candlelight vigil held for Hartford woman killed in drive-by shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The community gathered in Hartford on Sunday night to honor the life of Sylvia Cordova. The 56-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting this week.

Hartford Police said she was cooking dinner, inside her home on Sissan Avenue, when shots rang out on Wednesday. Cordova, the unintended target, was fatally struck.

“Please, if you know something, say it,” pleaded Taisuee Perez, Cordova’s daughter.

At the candlelight vigil, her family pleaded with the public for help. They’re hoping someone has information about what led up to her tragic death.

“We want justice for our mom,” said Perez.

RELATED: Vigil held for Hartford woman killed in drive-by shooting while cooking dinner in her home

Cordova’s loved ones shared with News 8 how she’ll always be remembered. They said Cordova had a big heart, generous spirit, and larger-than-life personality. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

“My mom was a happy, sweet person,” said Perez. “She was always available to anyone who needed her. If anybody was sick, she was there bringing soup. She was there, taking care of people.”

Hartford Police continue to piece together what happened and they’re following-up on every lead. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin promised they will not stop until those responsible are found.

“They’re going to do everything they can and won’t rest until the people — who took their mother and grandmother away from them — are brought to justice,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

If you have information about this shooting, you’re being urged to give Hartford Police a call right away. The number to call is 860-722-TIPS (8477).