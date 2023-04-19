CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 67-year-old Canton woman who defrauded the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program will spend a month in prison and will pay $33,594, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Donna Carney will follow her sentence with three years of supervised release.

Carney began receiving Section 8 housing assistance in 1995, but then failed to report from 2004 to 2019 that she’d married her landlord, according to officials. She also didn’t report other people who lived in her home and lied about having live-in aids.

She pleaded guilty on Oct. 12. She was released on a $50,000 bond and will report to prison on June 29.