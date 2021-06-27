Car and moped crash causing road closure on New Britain Avenue

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a car and moped causing road closure on New Britain Avenue.

Police said the road is closed between Oliver Street and Dart Street. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Family of woman killed in her Hartford home in drive-by shooting speak out after arrest of suspect in Puerto Rico

News /

CT GOP elects Trump 2016 CT campaign coordinator, elections lawyer as new leader, Democrats pounce

News /

Chance to win free concert tickets with CT's 'Rock the Shot' COVID vaccine campaign

News /

PD: Suspect in custody for drive-by killing of Hartford woman; another at large

News /

Parents protest outside the governor's mansion calling on CT leaders to 'unmask our kids'

News /

Urgent call to fund elder home care industry in Connecticut

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss