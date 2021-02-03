 

Car break-ins at Southington park while families sledded nearby putting community on edge

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — After Monday’s snowfall, some families in Southington headed out for a day of sledding. But that innocent activity made them the target of car crooks.

If you find yourself saying ‘you can’t make this stuff up,’ I promise, you’re not alone.

Southington’s Michael Kryzanski is probably thinking along those same lines. He told News 8, his wife took their daughter and their daughter’s friend sledding at Panthorn Park this week. While there, Kryzanski says someone smashed the driver’s side window of his minivan and stole his wife’s pocketbook.

Other cars were also broken into. Police say there were approximately 40-50 sledding less than 200 yards away. Whoever did this was pretty brazen; it happened in broad daylight.

Kryzanski told News 8, “I actually read an article today that said that the trail left off in a parking lot nearby, and they had taken off so, and the police told my wife they didn’t hold out much hope that they would catch the perpetrator…We’ve got these facebook neighborhood watch group that went from basically no members to over 4,000 now in the span of a few weeks.”

Southington Police say between Jan. 1, 2021, and Tuesday, there have been 35 car burglaries and eight vehicle thefts reported in town.

It’s a problem in several Connecticut towns and cities. In Newington, auto thefts have more than doubled. Town officials have reached out to State legislators for help.

