FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of vehicles fell victim to thieves overnight in Connecticut, according to police.

Police said the car break-ins happened in Farmington, Newington and New Britain. Authorities said the break-ins appeared to be random.

The Farmington Police Department said 24 vehicles were broken into on the southeast side of town.

Many of the vehicles had broken windows and police said in most cases nothing was stolen indicating a focus on random property damage.

Farmington police said their two dozen reports appeared similar to car break-ins that happened early Monday morning in Newington and New Britain.

Newington police said they had 13 reports of vehicles being entered overnight occurring in numerous locations around town, also appearing to be random.

On Monday afternoon, News 8 spoke to a man who did not want to be identified whose company vehicle was broken into while staying at the Extended Stay Hotel on Batterson Park Road in Farmington.

The man says two of their trucks were broken into, windows were smashed, thousands of dollars in equipment and a wallet were taken leaving them unable to do their job.

“Sets us back a lot we were supposed to work today and we have deadlines we need to meet and it’s all getting pushed back. Hopefully police can figure out who they are. Because people’s jobs, I depend on this job so it’s really a matter of my livelihood so really for someone to do this it’s not fair,” said a man whose work vehicle was broken into but did not want to be identified.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video to give them a call.

They are also reminding residents to lock car doors and not leave any valuables in vehicles.