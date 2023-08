SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – The South Windsor Fire Department and Connecticut State Police responded to a car fire early Thursday morning on I-291.

According to SWFD, the call for the fire came in shortly after midnight on I-291 westbound at Exit 4.

Officials say the ramp was closed while the fire department worked to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries reported following the fire.

SWFD is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.