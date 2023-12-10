ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A toddler has died as a result of a motor vehicle accident this morning in Enfield.

At approximately 1:57 a.m. today, Troop H responded to I-91 South near exit 45 for a single-vehicle collision.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they witnessed a vehicle in the right lane had collided with the metal beam guardrail, said state police.

Police say the vehicle rolled over and came to an uncontrolled rest in a grassy area.

Occupants in the vehicle included a 30-year-old woman and a one-year-old child; both from New Britain. The child sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, said officials.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

This fatal accident is under investigation by Troop H. Officials are asking anyone with footage of the accident to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or email him at michael.dean@ct.gov.