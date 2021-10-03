Southington man struck by car while working in his own yard, severely injured

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington Police responded to a scene of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Saturday afternoon.

At 3:09 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Minthal Drive and College Avenue for reports of a collision.

A juvenile driving a Subaru Forester was traveling east on Minthal Drive. While attempting to negotiate a curve, the driver maintained a straight path and struck a pedestrian who was working on his lawn by the curb.

The victim, 63-year-old Richard Suiter was transported to St. Francis Hospital and sustained serious injuries including broken ribs, a broken clavicle, and a laceration to his head.

The driver, passenger, and vehicle owner have been cooperative.

The Southington PD Accident Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.

