Car collision on Route 72 in Plainville kills woman

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol woman has died in a two car collision on Route 72 near Forestville Avenue Thursday evening.

State Police say at around 6:48 p.m., Waleska Otero, 26, was driving East on Route 72 in Plainville when her Nissan Sentra fatally struck the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe stopped due to traffic.

Otero sustained serious injuries from the collision and was transported to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call State Police at (860) 534-1000 Ext. 1062.