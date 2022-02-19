MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are urging people to avoid Interstate-384 due to a serious two-vehicle car crash.

Around 4:58 a.m., officials responded to the call in the area of exit 2. This area is located on the East Hartford-Manchester town line.

Responders have closed Interstate-384 for the time being to investigate and can not confirm when it will re-open.

Connecticut State Police confirm that there are serious injuries reported with one patient transported to a hospital by EMS. They have not gone into detail about the exact number of people involved.

This is a developing story. Follow News 8 for more updates.