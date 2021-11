SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 5 is closed in the area of Strong Road in South Windsor due to a car crash Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:23 a.m., the Connecticut Department of Transportation received reports of an overturned motor vehicle.

Motor Vehicle Crash: SOUTH WINDSOR – Route 5 CLOSED at Strong Road because of a Crash (Overturned Motor Vehicle). Reported Saturday,… — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) November 13, 2021

There is no word yet on injuries or the estimated duration of the closure.