Car crashes into dry cleaning business in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a car crashed into a dry cleaning business Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to ‘Dry Kleaning by McKleans’ on Albany Avenue on the report of a car into a building.

The front end of 2006 Honda Pilot crashed through the glass window of the dry cleaners.

No injuries were reported.

West Hartford Building Department officials responded and inspected the building for structural issues.

The accident is under investigation by the West Hartford Police Department’s Traffic Division.