ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Enfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that at around 2:20 p.m., officers and fire crews were called to 66 Raffia Road after a car struck the front of the house.

Dispatch tells News 8 that they do not believe there were any injuries in the crash.

Police were directing traffic around the accident.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time. The incident remains under investigation.