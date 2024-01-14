WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile was killed Sunday afternoon, and two others were taken to a hospital, when a stolen car crashed into a home in Wethersfield, according to police.

The crash happened on Church Street and Rosedale Street. Police said that the vehicle was driving “erratically” before it hit another vehicle, went off the road, hit a tree and then crashed into the house. The vehicle had been stolen out of Hartford.

Three juveniles were in the vehicle at the time. One juvenile in the car tried to run from police, according to authorities, and then later came back.

The juvenile’s age and name has not yet been publicly released. Authorities have not said how old the other two are.