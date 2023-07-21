MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were sent to the hospital on Friday after a car crashed into another vehicle and then went through a jewelry store in Manchester.

“It was like a movie, seriously it happened in seconds,” said Jeanette who did not want to be identified.

The car slammed into long-time Main Street business Bray Jewelers in Manchester Friday morning.

A woman, who didn’t want her face on camera, saw the whole thing.

“Oh my god, oh my god she’s going into the store,” said Jeanette.

Jeanette wasn’t just a witness. She said she was turning onto Main Street when the driver ran a red light and hit her Acura, spinning her into oncoming traffic.

Fire officials tell us the driver lost control, and there is no word yet on if impairment was a factor.

Jeanette and the driver were sent to the hospital but are both doing OK.

“I went to check on her, I say, ‘Are you ok are you ok,’ and she started yelling,” said Jeanette. “She told somebody else, because there were bystanders that she couldn’t stop, ‘I have whiplash from my neck all the way down my spine.'”

“There’s glass halfway into the building, all the way into the building,” said Michael McDonald who was working on repairing the building. “They lost display cabinets and we did end up recovering some jewelry in the glass for them.”

This crash has kept the Andrew Ansaldi Company busy for hours, filling three truck loads full of debris of glass and wood.

They are working inside from top to bottom and say this isn’t the first time they’ve done a job like this.

“We probably get a call for this once every year so we’ve been to Manchester Pizza,” said McDonald with Andrew Ansaldi Company. “We’ve been to West Town Pharmacy. People driving into storefronts.”

City officials say it’s an issue they are working on.

“People definitely need to slow down here,” said Downtown Manchester Special Services District Bernie LeBel. “There is a plan in place, the downtown streetscape project where there is a plan to minimize the lanes of traffic just to slow down traffic so things like this don’t happen.”

The owner tells News 8 the store will remain closed through the day today but they do hope to reopen tomorrow.