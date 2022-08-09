Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building.

New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed it into a building causing structural damage, officials stated.

Both operators of the stolen vehicle fled the scene, and the Jeep’s driver was taken to the hospital for a concussion.

Police said that the building was deemed structurally sound following the crash. They have not provided any updates on the operators of the stolen vehicle, or what may have caused the crash.