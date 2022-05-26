PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man crashed his car through a house in Plainville on Wednesday night, leaving the home uninhabitable due to damages.

According to the Plainville Police Department, a man driving a Subaru Forester north on River Street in Southington was speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Shuttlemeadow Road in Plainville.

The driver crossed over Shuttlemeadow Road and crashed into a home on the north side of the street. Due to the damages, the home has been left uninhabitable.

Police said the occupants of the home were not injured. While the driver did not show any signs of impairment, he suffered minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

