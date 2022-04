WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash in West Hartford caused a road to close in the city Wednesday morning.

According to the West Hartford Police Department, South Main Street is closed in both directions at Boswell Road due to a minor car crash.

Police said a car driving southbound collided with a utility pole, and wires are in the road.

Detours have been implemented, and police urge drivers to avoid the area.

