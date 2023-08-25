WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed into the building of a dry cleaning business on Friday in West Hartford, according to police.

West Hartford police and fire officials responded to the scene of the crash at 1:16 p.m. at 2477 Albany Ave. Police said the driver had fully crashed their vehicle into the Dry Kleaning by McKleans store.



Officials extricated the driver and transported to a nearby hospital for a precautionary exam and care.

A photograph showing the damage to the building following the crash. (CREDIT: WHPD) A car that crashed into the Dry Kleaning by McKleans business in West Hartford on Friday. (CREDIT: WHPD)

There do not appear to be any serious injuries from the crash, police said.

The car was removed and the West Hartford Fire Official’s office was contacted to conduct a building damage assessment.

According to police, Dry Kleaning by McKleans will be closed for the rest of the day and may be closed for the weekend.

Customers are asked to contact Dry Kleaning by McKleans before heading to the business.

The collision marks the second time a car has crashed into the Dry Kleaing by McKleans business in two years. The building was crashed into by another car on June 16, 2021.

The West Hartford Police Department Traffic Division is actively investigating the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or by email at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.