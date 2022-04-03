NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are actively investigating a fatal crash where a car crossed the double yellow line for an unknown reason.

Around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night, a Hyundai was traveling westbound on Route 202 in New Hartford, while a Honda was traveling eastbound. The Honda then crossed the double yellow, going head-on in the westbound lane. The cars collided.

The owner of the Hyundai, 69-year-old Kathleen Herbert, was transported to the hospital by Lifestar for serious injuries. The driver of the Honda, 35-year-old Kushtrim Bytyqi, was also sent to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Connecticut State Police are investigating why Bytyqi may have crossed over into oncoming cars.