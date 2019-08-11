Car goes over cliff in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southington and Plainville Fire Departments are assisting a vehicle that has crashed over a cliff on Ledge Road in Plainville on Sunday.

Plainville officials say the road runs through Sunset Rock State Park.

Officials say they will have to extricate the passenger. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Neighbors say they heard a loud noise at around 4:30 a.m. this morning, and a drider on Ledge Road later found damage done to a fence along the road.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

