PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A police chase that began in Massachusetts ended early Sunday morning in Suffield when spike sticks deflated a stolen car’s tires, according to Suffield officers.

The Infiniti G37 was found at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Southwick, Massachusetts, according to Suffield police. The vehicle was allegedly involved with multiple car burglaries in the area and had been reported stolen out of Plainville.

When Southwick officers tried to stop it, the car didn’t pull over, and then drove over spike strips to get away. The car passed into Suffield before stopping on North Stone Street because its tires were deflated.

The five people inside ran away, and a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody. Police think the other four people are also juveniles.