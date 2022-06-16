SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a crash in South Windsor where a police cruiser struck a pole, causing a road to close.

The South Windsor Police Department responded to the crash at 521 Ellington Rd. around 3 a.m. The officer was transported as a precaution to Hartford Hospital.

Ellington Road is closed at Chapel Street coming from the south and is closed just south of Pleasant Valley School. There is no disruption to the school and it is accessible. Police said the road will likely be closed for a few hours as crews work to repair the pole.

Additionally, there are isolated power outages in the area. Police said Eversource will respond to the scene to bring back power to those affected.

This is an active investigation.

