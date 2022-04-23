HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car in Hartford struck a tree and three other cars on Park Street Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

The Hartford Fire Department responded to the scene around 10:16 a.m. at 1965 Park St.

A female driver had struck a tree and three parked cars. Officials said the driver was pinned inside of the car and needed to be extricated by the department’s rescue unit.

The driver reported non life-threatening injuries.

Hartford police is investigating the incident.

