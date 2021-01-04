Car thefts, burglaries spike in Connecticut during pandemic

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Towns in central Connecticut and across the state have experienced a dramatic increase in car thefts and burglaries in 2020.

Officials have blamed the spike on the pandemic but also on laws that restrict police from engaging in pursuits related to property crimes. The New Britain Herald reports that car burglaries in the city more than doubled in 2020 compared to 2019. Berlin saw a four-fold increase in the number of stolen vehicles, and thefts from autos more than doubled in Newington.

Gov. New Lamont and law enforcement officials held a videoconference last month to address an overall rise in juvenile crime during the pandemic.



